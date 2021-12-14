Joe D. Short Dec 14, 2021 36 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Joe D. ShortMarch 30, 1961 — Dec. 9, 2021TOUCHET - Joe D. Short, 60, died Dec. 9, 2021, at home.Arrangements are pending at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W Alder St, Walla Walla. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Joe D. Short Arrangement Walla Walla Funeral Home Pend Read more: Vivian Arline Croft Dec 12, 2021 Judith Kay Show Sabins Dec 12, 2021 C. Keith Gibbons Dec 12, 2021 Read more: Vivian Arline Croft Dec 12, 2021 Judith Kay Show Sabins Dec 12, 2021 C. Keith Gibbons Dec 12, 2021 DON'T MISS COVID-19 Coverage Walla Walla: Census 2020 See our eEditions eEdition Walla Walla Lifestyles Magazine Walla Walla Visitor's Guide 2021 Best of the Best Winners LATEST CLASSIFIEDS Handyman Kens Handyman Tree Robs Tree Shrub Trimming Land 133 Scott Road 22-1/2 Acres For Pet Male Yorkie Poo Puppies born Oct. ALL CLASSIFIEDS