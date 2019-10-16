Joe Burr Sturza
Aug. 17, 1958 — Oct. 5, 2019
Joe Burr Sturza passed away quietly at home in Hermiston, Oregon on October 5, 2019, at the age of 61. He was born August 17, 1958, in Redmond, Oregon to Pete Sturza and Faye (Rice) Sturza.
A celebration of life gathering will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 4:00 p.m. at the Skip and Sherry Walchli Farm, 32697 E. Loop Rd., Hermiston, Oregon
In lieu of flowers or donations, please contribute, in Joe’s memory, to the Children’s Rodeo held during the Pendleton Round Up., c/o Burns Mortuary, P.O. Box 289, Hermiston, OR 97838
Please share memories of Joe with his family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon is in care of arrangements.