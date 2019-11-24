Joanne Lillie Brown
November 11, 1938 — November 17, 2019
Joanne Lillie Brown passed away on November 17, 2019, at Park Manor.
A Rosary will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019, at 10 a.m., at Assumption Catholic Parish, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. Father Raymond Kalema will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Charity of Donor’s Choice through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 West Alder Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362.