Joanne L. Brown
Nov. 11, 1938 — Nov. 17, 2019
WALLA WALLA - Joanne L. Brown, 81, died November 17, 2019, at Park Manor Rehabilitation.
Arrangements are pending at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder St., Walla Walla.
