Joanne E. Bischoff
December 29, 1929—September 10, 2020
Joanne E. Bischoff, 90, went to Heaven peacefully Sept. 10, 2020, at Washington Odd Fellows Home. Joanne was born December 29, 1929, in Walla Walla to Walter and Clara White-Turley.
She was a 1947 graduate of Walla Walla High school. She met Arthur Bischoff Sr. at the Arcadia skating rink and they were married on June 16, 1947, at the Marvin Methodist Church. Joanne worked at the Eastgate Country Store for 21 years. Her husband Art worked for the Walla Walla Police department for 31 years. She and Art raised their three children and she was a proud mother.
Her husband passed away January 26, 2007, where she remained in her family home on K St. Joanne loved to crochet, do crosswords, reading, walking, gardening and spending time with her family. After raising her three children, she enjoyed all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Joanne is survived by her daughter, Carol and Carl Castello of Benton City, WA, Cathy and Ron Yunck of Lacy WA, Artie and Linda Bischoff of Walla Walla; grandchildren, Kim (Jim) and Alexandra Putman of Echo, Chris (Brenda) Ethan and Emily Buroker of Finley, Candice (Bryan) Roediger, Brittnie Marick and Kyler Lawrence of Walla Walla, Jenna (Lloyd) Foster of Kennewick, Patrick Buroker of Yakima, Tiffany Eaker of Spokane, Ashley (Carlos) Tristian and Analyn Leos of Walla Walla, Stephen (Rachel), Zion and Isaiah of Pullman, James (Shannon), Aubry, Jaymz and Damon Bischoff of Las Vegas; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Joanne preceded in death with her beloved Husband, Art Sr.; parents, Walter and Clara Turley; brothers, Albert, William and DeWitt Turley; a sister, Margie Turley.
Viewing will be Wednesday, Sept. 16 at Herring Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder from 2pm to 6pm and Family Graveside Service will be Thursday, Sept. 17 at 2pm at Mountain View Cemetery.