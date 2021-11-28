JoAnne Carol Kuhn
January 16, 1934 — November 4, 2021
JoAnne Carol Kuhn was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She left this world on November 4, 2021, at Eagle Springs Memory Care at the age of 87.
JoAnne was born in Walla Walla on January 16, 1934. After graduating from Walla Walla High School, JoAnne worked various jobs before going to work for the Walla Walla County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. JoAnne worked there for exactly 36 years as she retired in August 2000 on the exact same calendar day she was hired. In retirement, JoAnne volunteered at Red Cross blood drives and as a Senior Shopper. JoAnne also pursued her passion for golf, playing cards with friends and enjoying her grandchildren. She will be most remembered for her sense of humor and always having a smile on her face.
JoAnne was preceded in death by her mother, Zenna Kolbus; step father, Charles Kolbus; and brothers, Bob and Dave Kolbus. JoAnne is survived by her husband of 55 years, Arthur “Stanley” Kuhn; and their four children, Sharon Leavitt, Darrell Kuhn (Colleen), Carol Bunnell (Rick), Erik Kuhn (Andrea); and nine grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be given to Walla Walla Community Hospice.
A family graveside service will be planned at a later date. Friends and family may share memories of JoAnne and sign the online guestbook at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com.