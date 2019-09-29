In Loving Memory
Joan (Raymond) Hays
May 9, 1932 — Sept. 20, 2019
Longtime Waitsburg resident, Joan Hays, passed away September 20, 2019.
A Celebration of Life will be Wednesday, October 2, at 11 a.m. at Mountain View-Colonial DeWitt Funeral Home, 1551 The Dalles Military Road, Walla Walla. Viewing will be that same day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. also at the funeral home.
Joan was born May 9, 1932, to Fred and Isabella (Linklater) Raymond at her Aunt Data Haag’s home in Prescott, the youngest of six siblings.
Joan graduated from Prescott High School in 1950. Shortly after graduation she was paid a surprise visit by the FBI. An FBI representative came to the Prescott post office asking the postal clerk (whom was Joan’s aunt Data) how to find Joan Raymond, “Why she’s right there” she stated as she pointed to Joan. Joan was there picking up her own mail. The representative offered her a job to work with the FBI in Washington DC, she, small town Joan immediately declined the offer saying, “Oh my, I couldn’t possibly do that.” Her aunt Data piped up and told her, “Why you certainly CAN do that, get home and start packing.” Joan and her mother moved to Washington DC for a year. It was then she found out the FBI surveillance followed their employees home each night. She felt embarrassed they had seen her take her shoes off in the rain and splash through puddles.
Her next employment was at Marshall Well in Spokane, WA. Joan met Doris Jean Stacy there. They became life-long best friends and remained close parts of each other’s families for over 50 years.
Joan moved to Kennewick and worked at Randolph Plumbing and Heating in Pasco as a bookkeeper.
On November 5, 1963, she married the love of her life, Elmer Hays, life-long resident of Waitsburg. They created a loving home with an open door to close family and friends. They hosted many young college students from the South; many of these students became “family” to them and kept in contact with visits throughout the year. Joan and Elmer’s home also welcomed Elmer’s brother, Bobby Hays, as his home upon his return from the Peace Corps.
Joan served as City Clerk for Waitsburg from 1968 through 1992, 24 years. Joan remained active in her Waitsburg community; she was the volunteer bookkeeper for many years for the Waitsburg Ambulance Service. She and Elmer received the Waitsburg Commercial Club Citizen Award. Waitsburg dedicated a road named after them; Hays Road. Also, Joan was a member of the Rebekah Lodge.
Joan loved to travel; internationally to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 9 cruises, yearly trips with Elmer to Yellowstone and Lincoln City, and many “girl trips” each year to Lincoln City with her sisters and friends. She and her sister Jean were always on the go together.
Joan is survived by brothers-in-law, Russell and Robert Hays, and numerous nieces and nephews. They brought her such love and joy. She was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Hays; parents, Fred and Isabelle Raymond; sisters, Velma Whedden, Freda Cummins, Jean Craig; brothers, Charles (Buddy) Raymond, Harold Raymond.
Joan’s family humbly gives so many thanks to all of her neighbors that loved her and made it possible for her to live in her own home until the end. Special thanks to Jennifer Kelly and Kate Hockensmith for their out powering of daily love and care.
Memorial contributions may be made to: St. Jude’s Children Hospital, Prescott Alumni Scholarship Fund through the funeral home. Friends and family may share memories and sign her online guestbook at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com