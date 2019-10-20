Joan Marie Thompson
Sept. 8, 1924 — Oct. 11, 2019
Joan M. Thompson, age 95, passed away at her home in Walla Walla on Friday, October 11, 2019.
Joan was born September 8, 192, to Herbert and Stella (Van Horn) Heins in Colville, WA. She grew up in Colville, Washington and attended a one-room school house. She rode her horse to and from school. She met Fred L. Thompson while working at the Ship Yards, alongside her father. In November 1947 she married Fred L. Thompson in Bremerton, WA. They moved from Bremerton to Walla Walla in 1948 and purchased the Last Chance Restaurant and Service Station. For the next several years Joan raised five children; helped sons Ron and Ken with their sheep business: shearing, lambing and feeding about 100 head; and helped run the family business. In 1969 they sold the business.
In 1970, Joan went back to school to get a degree in Medical Transcription. Her two youngest sons, Rick and Ken, were at college at the same time and they all graduated together. Joan went on to work at St. Mary Medical Center with Dr. Hendricks and retired in 1989. Joan volunteered at the Blue Mountain Action Council Food Bank, with her son’s, Fred and Ken, for 11 years. She volunteered until she was 91 years old. Joan’s hobbies were drawing, painting, fishing. She loved all her family and siblings.
Joan is preceded in death by her husband, Fred; parents, Herbert and Stella; in-laws, Sibal and Harold Palmer; son, Rick Thompson; daughter, Pattie Horn; son-in-law, Marv Horn; grandchildren, Tim and Kelly Thompson, and Jonie Cushing; daughters-in-law, Lauri Thompson and Tami Thompson. She is survived by sons, Fred, Ron and Ken Thompson;, daughter-in-law, Colleen Thompson; sister, Jean Bradley; eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
A Graveside service will be held at Blue Mountain Memorial Gardens on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. Reverend Steve Morris will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Cancer Center or Blue Mountain Humane Society through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder St., Walla Walla, WA 99362.