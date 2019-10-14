Joan M. Thompson
Sept. 8, 1924 — Oct. 11, 2019
WALLA WALLA - Joan M. Thompson, 95, died Oct. 11, 2019, at her home.
Arrangements are pending at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W Alder St, Walla Walla.
