Jimmie L. Speer
Sept. 29, 1935 — Oct. 1, 2019
Jimmie L. Speer of Walla Walla, passed away October 1, 2019, at The Cottages in Marysville, Washington, at the age of 84.
Jim was born September 29, 1935, in Broadwater, Nebraska to Lawrence and Jesse (Heath) Speer. He was the oldest of five children; Ronald Speer, Garry Speer, Larry Speer and Teresa Walker. They moved to Milton-Freewater in 1946, where he attended local schools.
On September 27, 1957, he married Donna M. Potter. They lived in Milton-Freewater until moving to Walla Walla in 1965. He served in the U.S. Army from April 1958 until being discharged as a Corporal, with a Medal of Good Conduct in April of 1960.
He worked as a Correctional Officer at the Washington State Penitentiary in Walla Walla, retiring after 38 years. Jim also worked seasonal jobs for several fruit farmers in Milton-Freewater.
Jim enjoyed the local mountains, countryside and many National Parks, always taking the scenic route. He also enjoyed traveling to Camano Island and spending time with his grandchildren.
Jim is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Cindi and Robert Wickstrom of Camano Island, Washington; sister, Teresa (Brian) Walker of Walla Walla; brother, Garry (Quig) Speer of LaGrande, Oregon; sister-in-law, Dee (Ronald) Speer of Kennewick, Washington; three grandchildren, Jordyn, Peyton and Connor; as well as numerous brothers and sisters-in-law and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Donna; and brothers, Ronald and Larry.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main, Milton-Freewater. Concluding services and interment will follow at the Milton-Freewater Cemetery with Military Honors.
Contributions can be made to Walla Walla Community Hospice through the funeral home.
