Jim Johnson
July 23, 1952 — February 8, 2021
James Kevin (Jim) Johnson passed away after a courageous fight with Acute Myeloid Leukemia on February 8, 2021.
Jim was fond of saying “I was born at a very early age”.
He was born in Seattle to Annabelle L. (Ann) and Herbert M. (Bert) Johnson on July 23, 1952. He lived in the Ballard neighborhood of the city until age 5 when his parents and siblings moved to the north end of Seattle where his Dad began raising and training Shetland ponies. As the youngest of four children, Jim was the only one who took much interest in the caring and feeding of the small horses and was most often at his Dad’s side shoeing, grooming, feeding, or riding in a pony cart. This time sparked an interest in horses he would one day resume when he moved to Walla Walla.
After graduation from Blanchet High School, he attended Seattle University, graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration in 1975. He met Susan (Sue) Graves at SU and they were married in Walla Walla in 1973. Following graduation, Jim took a position in his father-in-law’s accounting firm in Walla Walla. Jim and Sue were blessed with two children, Danny and Lynn and purchased the accounting business in 1983, changing the name to Jim Johnson & Co. They divorced in 1989. Jim often referred to John as, along with his own father, one of the most influential people in helping him to become the person he was. Following the divorce Jim met and married Linda Eslick who had two children of her own, Jason and Lindsay who Jim always considered his own.
Jim was an active member of the local Exchange Club, served on the board of the Walla Walla Campfire and Walla Walla Valley Youth Baseball as well as many other local and statewide organizations. He was a member of the Walla Walla 59ers and the Walla Walla Wagon Wheelers. He loved being involved in youth sports and was, for many years, an umpire, referee, or coach for several youth sports leagues. He also appeared on stage in many local theater productions over the years including a role as Captain Von Trapp in the Sound of Music in the Walla Walla Community College summer musical in 1985. He reprised the role once again in 2000. When the children had grown and moved out on their own, he became active in the local Republican Party, becoming Chairman in 2004. That year he was elected as a delegate to the Washington State Republican Convention where he was chosen to represent Washington as a delegate to the Republican National Convention in New York City. In early 2012, while still party Chairman, he was appointed to finish the unexpired term of Walla Walla County Commissioner Gregg Loney. This move into elected office opened the door for Jim and Linda to sell the accounting practice and work part-time during tax season before retiring completely from accounting in 2017.
Jim won his first full election in November 2012 and re-election in 2016. As a Walla Walla County Commissioner, Jim served on many state and local boards and committees, including the Washington State Association of Counties and the Washington Counties Insurance Fund. Jim was also appointed by Governor Inslee to serve as one of ten members of the Washington State Traffic Safety Commission. Jim did not seek re-election following the end of his second term in 2020, choosing to spend time with his beloved wife and best friend, Linda, his four children, and seven grandchildren.
Jim is survived by his wife of 31 years, Linda; children: Danny (Lisa) Johnson, Lynn (Tim) Foster, Jason (Gretchen) Eslick, Lindsay (Spike) Lockard; grandchildren: Jack and Reece Johnson, Joe and Ty Foster, Cash Eslick, and Caulder and Piper Lockard. He is also survived by his brother, Howard (Sharon) Johnson; and sisters, Gerri Rene’ and Barbara Brodhead. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers-in-law, Miles Rene’ and Bill Brodhead.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Thursday, February 18, at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home from 11am to 6pm. Private family services will be held. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery of Walla Walla. Memorial contributions may be made to Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research or the Lukemia /Lymphoma Foundation through Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder St., Walla Walla, WA 99362. Family and friends are invited to sign the on-line guest book at www.herringgroseclose.com