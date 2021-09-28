Jill Marie Bishop-Banks
August 7, 1976 — September 18, 2021
Jill Marie Bishop-Banks, 45, of Milton-Freewater, passed away on September 18, 2021, at her home.
Jill was born August 7, 1976, in Pendleton, Oregon to Donald and Kathy Bishop. She joined a sister, Jennifer Bishop and was joined later by a brother, Jeff Bishop. Jill grew up and went to school in Milton-Freewater, where she engaged in many activities and excelled in numerous sports with basketball being her favorite. From an early age, she had an excellent work ethic, beginning with hustling blackberries and going on to work at a number of local businesses, including Sub Shop #38. After graduating from Mcloughlin High School, she used her college money to purchase the Sub Shop, which she successfully owned and operated for 27 years.
In June of 2009, she married Graham Banks at her cousin’s home in Milton-Freewater. Jill was grateful that her career allowed her to make family her first priority. Her two daughters always knew she would be there for every sporting event, school function and much more. She didn’t miss anything involving them.
Jill lived an active, enthusiastic life, she enjoyed the outdoors; from the Columbia River to the Blue Mountains, Jill took full advantage of what this area has to offer. She especially enjoyed spending time at the family cabin on Tollgate, exploring, picnicking, and picking mushrooms and huckleberries. She always looked forward to family vacations around the Northwest, with many areas explored on boats or bikes.
Quick-witted, funny and charming, Jill never met a stranger. She was very caring and compassionate and willing to listen to anyone’s story and was well known throughout the community for her kindness and generosity. She was proud and supportive of her friends and her community. She was overwhelmed to be on the receiving end of the profound generosity and support that friends and the community showed during her battle against cancer.
Jill is survived by husband, Graham Banks; daughters, Adalyn and Lyla; mother, Kathy Bishop; sister, Jennifer Bishop; brother, Jeff Bishop and Makenzie Sheets; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Michael Banks and Marianne Alderson; sister-in-law, Tarika Banks and Sam Rhodes; nephews, Garrett Palmer, Owen Bishop, and Axton Rhodes; and many loving extended family. She was preceded in death by her father, Don Bishop; and grandparents, Lyle and Ruth Slack and Harold and Violet Bishop.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Jill Bishop-Banks Memorial Scholarship or Mac Hi FFA through Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main, Milton-Freewater, OR 97862. Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 2nd at 2:00 P.M. at Shockman field on Catherine St. in Milton-Freewater. A gathering at Yantis Park for family and friends to follow. A private interment will be held at the Milton-Freewater Cemetery. To leave a condolence online visit: www.munsellerhodes.com