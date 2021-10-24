Jill Cyr Ziegler
— October 13, 2021
Jill Michaelene Cyr Ziegler, loving mother, wife, family member, and friend departed her earthly body in her daughter’s arms in the early hours of October 13, 2021, in Taylorsville, Utah, at the age of 73. Jill was born to Jackson Samuel Cyr Sr. and Winona Ellen Cyr in southeastern Washington.
Jill was a renaissance woman and had a rather eclectic career designing fire-resistant suits for female race car drivers, managing a loan office, and working as the chief cook on board an oil tanker. After graduating with a B.S. of Accounting, Jill worked in financial services, and later became a series seven securities trader prior to retiring to pursue her creative passions. She was an avid scuba diver, reader, motorcyclist, and quilter.
She married Craig Rutherford Ziegler in 1983 and they welcomed their child, Kendra Wynne Ziegler, after years of infertility. Jill fondly called Kendra her “miracle baby”.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Women’s Alzheimer’s Research Fund.
Services will be held on November 21, 2021, 2pm at the Cypress Cowboy Church, 15719 Mueschke Road, Building 3, Cypress, TX 77433.
All are welcome to attend.