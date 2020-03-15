Jib Cheshier
Nov. 2, 1955 — March 6, 2020
Jib Cheshier, age 64, of Walla Walla, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, at his home in Walla Walla. Jib Cheshier was born November 2, 1955, in Yakima, WA the son of James and Bobbie Cheshier. He spent his early years and received his education in Yakima. Following his education he was employed in Yakima, Tacoma and Walla Walla where he continued to make his home until the time of his death.
He is survived by three brothers, Jetson Cheshier of Yakima, Jay Cheshier of Eugene, OR and his son, John Pollock, Jack Cheshier of Maui, HI and his son, Jered; and one sister, Tracey Risdon of Moses Lake, WA and her children, Lindsey and Cooper. He is preceded in death by his parents, James and Bobbie Cheshier; and a brother, Jeff.
A day of remembrance will be held all day Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Border Tavern, 604 W. Elm St., Walla Walla. Friends my stop by at any time all day to remember Jib.
Those wishing to sign Jib’s online memorial book my do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com. Smith Funeral Home Sunnyside, WA is in care of arrangements.