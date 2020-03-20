Jesse “Ed” Edward Maxted
June 2, 1921 — March 11, 2020
Ed passed away March 11, 2020, at Regency at the Park. Viewing will be Saturday, March 21, from 3pm to 6pm at Mountain View-Colonial DeWitt, 1551 The Dalles Military Road, Walla Walla. A Graveside service will be Sunday, March 22, at 10:30am at Mount Hope Cemetery, College Place.
Ed was born in Atchison, KS, the only child of Ernest and Goldie Maxted. The little family left Kansas and visited California, Washington and finally settled in Caldwell, ID arriving there in time for Ed to begin his schooling.
Ed attended and graduated from Gem State Academy with the class of 1939. He went on to attend La Sierra College and Walla Walla College before being drafted early in WWII. Upon returning home from the service he began courting Norma Dennis, they were married February 1945. They lived and farmed in Clarkston, WA for a time then moved to Grandview, WA where they started their family. Here he did custom farm work until he made a career change that affected his family for years to come. Ed became a mechanic for the Kaiser-Frazier car dealership in Grandview, later opening his own automotive repair shop.
Ed was active in the local Seventh-day Adventist Church leading out with the local Grandview Pathfinder Club, and occasionally taking wedding photos for young couples on a budget. In 1963 the family moved to College Place where Ed became the Shop Foreman in the Transportation Department for Walla Walla College/WWU where he continued until he retired in 1982.
During this time Ed was an instructor in the Walla Walla Valley for State Industrial First Aid classes. Ed and Norma expanded their family during these years by adding three more children. They also became licensed foster parents and provided a temporary family for many children over the next 25 years.
Ed always had a woodshop where he made many items for the family. A number of these items were displayed at the Walla Walla County Fair and received special recognition. He enjoyed music, played the trumpet, the piano and enjoyed singing with his children. He could often be heard whistling while going about his work.
Ed is survived by his children, Martha (Charles) Schaffer, Glenn (Wendy) Maxted, Susan Maxted, Stan (Debra) Maxted, Greg Maxted, Elly Maxted, Candace (Karl) Seely; nine grandchildren, 13 great- grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
Memorial contributions may be made to Gospel Outreach or Gem State Adventist Academy (GSAA) through the funeral home. Friends and family may share memories and sign his online guestbook at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com