Jesse Ault
April 13, 1932 — March 22, 2020
WALLA WALLA - College Place resident Jesse Ault, 87, died March 22, 2020, at Washington Odd Fellows.
Arrangements are pending at Mountain View-Colonial Dewitt, 1551 The Dalles Military Rd, Walla Walla.
