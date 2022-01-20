Jerry William Schroeder
September 30, 1941 — January 14, 2022
The family and friends of Jerry William Schroeder lost a beloved member when he passed away last Friday, January 14, 2022, at the age of 80. Jerry was born September 30, 1941, in Yakima, Washington to Glen and Regina Schroeder, who farmed in nearby Wapato. Jerry married Dorothy (Dot) Steen from Milton-Freewater in 1960. After working as a dental technician for a number of years in both Washington and Oregon Jerry and his family returned to Milton-Freewater, where Jerry took over the running of his wife’s family wheat farm. He resided there until his passing.
Jerry was known as a warm and giving man who loved to laugh. He was active on many school and business boards in the valley. He frequently sponsored youth outings and loved taking family and friends snow skiing or to water ski behind his boat on the river. His generosity and warmth will be missed by many.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 61 years, Dot Schroeder; as well as his two sons, Tyler Schroeder and Todd Schroeder and their families; and his brother, Gene Schroeder and his family; as well as family members of two brothers who have passed.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at 4:30 pm at the Milton Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1244 N. Elizabeth St., Milton-Freewater. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to either the Christian Aid Center, 202 W. Birch St., Walla Walla, Washington 99362 or to Walla Walla Valley Academy, 300 SW Academy Way, College Place, Washington 99324. To leave a online condolence visit www.munsellerhodes.com