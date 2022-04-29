Jerry Leroy Hiner
October 12, 1934 — March 29, 2022
Jerry Leroy Hiner was born on October 12, 1934, in Bartlesville, OK to Levi Quinn Hiner and Esther Clarabelle (Tice) Hiner. He passed away at 87, on March 29, 2022, at the Walla Walla Veteran’s Home, in Walla Walla. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Walla Walla University Church on Saturday, May 28, at 4:00 PM. A private inurnment ceremony will take place at Mount Hope Cemetery.
Jerry’s family migrated west after the Dust Bowl in the spring of 1937, settling near Toppenish and later College Place. Jerry took his first solo flight at age 16, received his pilot’s license, and enjoyed flying whenever he had the opportunity. In 1954, his senior year at Walla Walla Valley Academy, he was elected Student Body President. Later that year, Jerry joined the United States Army as a cook, working for the 7th regiment during the last year of the Army of Occupation in Germany. Upon completing his Army service commitment, Jerry returned to College Place and joined the Air Force Reserves. He worked refuel-ing jets and as a medic at the local air station while studying for a Biology degree at Walla Walla University.
During his senior year in high school, Jerry had begun dating the love of his life, Gayle Marlene Dammrose, and the two were wed on June 9, 1957. He continued his college education while working at the VA as a Lab Tech, at the Penitentiary as a medic, and as a re-serve Police Officer for the City of College Place. From an early age, Jerry dreamed of becoming a doctor, so after graduating with a degree in Biology in 1966, he moved with Gayle and their 5 young children to Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, to attend La Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara. There he studied medicine in both Spanish and English, served as President of the North American Student Association, and graduated with a medical degree in 1971. During that time, beloved daughter Kara Renee Hiner, age 6, who suffered from a congenital heart condition, tragically passed away while undergoing open heart surgery at the University of Washington, leaving the family heartbroken. While in Mexico, Jerry began working with the native Huichol’s of the Sierra Madre’s and developed a passion for their care that would continue bringing him back to provide them needed healthcare for over 30 years. In 1972, Jerry completed a rotating internship in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. He returned to Guadalajara for a year of social service, then went on to practice Family Medicine in the states of Georgia, Montana, Idaho and Washington.
He was proud to have been the attending physician at the birth of his first three grandchildren. Jerry rejoined the Army Reserves in the early 1990s at his son Robert’s urging, and served with distinction along with him in the 385th medical unit out of Spokane, before his honorable discharge in 1996 as a Lieutenant Colonel.
Jerry and Gayle settled in College Place, in 1997 to be closer to family. They enjoyed travel, hosting family gatherings, and Jerry enjoyed golfing, chairing multiple healthcare committees, and serving as WWU Alumni President and Vice President. He was the Medical Director at Reliance Medical Center in Richland, WA, prior to his retirement in 2014 at age 79. A lifelong member of the Seventh day Adventist Church, Jerry enjoyed fellowship at the University Church for many years, until prevented by declining health. He died secure in the hope of a future resurrection and reunion with loved ones.
Jerry is remembered fondly by family and friends for his generosity and resourcefulness. With his unique love language of hard work and provision blended with a desire to see others succeed, Jerry was often the one helping his loved ones get their start in life. Whether it be the purchase of a first car, the down payment on a home, covering the cost of college tuition, or offering a place to stay while in between homes, Jerry was a champion of greatness in others and always willing to lend a hand to those in need. Ever grateful for family who helped him realize his educational dreams, Jerry was a particularly passionate advocate for education, and was the impetus for the continuing education - often in the medical field - of many of his children, children in-law, and grandchildren. Jerry was also known and loved for his legendary dry humor and always seemed to have the perfect wise-cracking “chestnut” tucked away for just the right occasion, much to the delight of all.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Levi and Esther (Tice) Hiner; his daughter, Kara Hiner; his older brothers, Robert “Bob” Musgrave and Vernon Ball. Jerry is survived by his wife, Gayle Hiner; brothers, Jim Hiner, Dean Hiner, and Gene Hiner; sister, Marie Dawes; sons, Tad (Grace) Hiner and Robert (Kristina) Hiner; daughters, Ann Adele and Julia (Bruce) Kay; grandchildren, Steve Flerchinger Jr., Kara Flerchinger, Lisa Flerchinger, Roberto Cervantes, Katherine Maura, Karl Hiner and Hampton Kay; along with 11 great-grandchildren.
Dr. Jerry Hiner’s commanding and kind presence will be greatly missed. However, his family will endeavor to fill this absence with their memories, their love, and the legacy he leaves behind in and through them all.
The family suggests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Jerry’s memory to the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Friends and family may share memories of Jerry and sign the online guestbook at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com.