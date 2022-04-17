Jerry L. Stiller
September 5, 1932 — February 1, 2022
Jerry Lee Stiller finished his field work here on earth February 1, 2022, and went to help our Lord in Heaven with His farming needs.
Jerry was born September 5, 1932, in Walla Walla, the second son of Marvin Stiller and Mollie Foltz. He attended local schools and graduated from Wa-Hi. Jerry started working as a farmhand at the young age of 13. After graduation he began his farming journey working for Lewis and Elsie Collard in the Rulo area of Walla Walla County. After Lewis Collard passed away, he leased their property for many years.
On April 20, 1952, Jerry and Maisie Huff married at the Central Christian Church in Walla Walla. They had three daughters, Sandi (Brad) Patton, Susie (Bob) Haberman and Sheryl Stiller (Chip Lanzi).
Jerry was a farmer first and foremost. He participated in growing and harvesting the grains in Walla Walla County for over 75 years. They raised their girls by example, teaching them to work hard and drive the farm equipment especially during harvest season. They also played after the crops were in, taking summer camping vacations to Twin Lakes to fish and swim. On summer Sundays they would take the boat to Fishhook Park, where Jerry taught all his girls to water ski. When they were little, he gave them rides on his back, then moved them to the top of his skis until they graduated to the actual skis themselves! And going through the Snake River dam locks was always a highlight back in the day.
Jerry enjoyed being outdoors whether it was cultivating a field, driving a combine, fishing, camping, snowmobiling, or motorbiking across the United States. While they were married Jerry and Maisie went on several snowmobiling trips during the winter, then motorcycle excursions in the summer. Jerry was always exchanging fishing stories with brother Jim about what was the best bait to use, bank or boat fishing and who caught the largest and most fish.
In his ‘retirement years’ he continued to help his neighbors, Sam Wolf, Mark Sherry, and the Cochran’s running whatever equipment they would let him get on. Jerry was always excited when Debbie Sherry would drop by with a fresh hot meal for him or his neighbor Colleen popping in with a fresh baked banana-nut bread that he shelled the walnuts for. The family was blessed to be able to count on his good friend Sam Wolf for keeping an eye on Jerry during his “retirement time” even if meant getting a new password every time they logged into Jerry’s online accounts. Jerry will be missed by the gang at the Modern where many stories were told, some even accurate. He wanted his drinks that were still on the board to be shared by all. He was a good neighbor and a helping friend to many. He will be missed by all of them.
One of the greatest gifts in Jerry’s life was his grandchildren: Heather (Alvin) Slusser, Kirsten (Jason) Timmons, Scott (Erin) Haberman, Tyler (Lexie) Haberman, Blake (Kendra) Haberman, Niko (Joy) Lanzi, Chanel (Sam) Snead, Sydney and Kianna Patton. He was also blessed with 13 great-grandchildren: Dalton, Zachary, and Tucker Thompson, Ella and Dakota Slusser, Teegan and Kinsley Timmons, Cora and Cooper Haberman, Grayson and Miles Haberman, Amara and Colette Snead. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and many of his fellow farmers and good friends. He has one surviving brother, James Stiller.
Jerry requested no formal service. However, friends and family who would like to join us at the Modern Restaurant Bar on Friday, April 29 at 5pm, we will be raising a glass and toasting Jerry for a life well lived!
‘Our father didn’t tell us how to live, he lived and let us watch him do it’.