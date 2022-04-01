Jerry L. Hiner Apr 1, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jerry L. HinerOct. 12, 1934 — Mar. 29, 2022WALLA WALLA -Jerry Leroy Hiner, 87, died March 29, 2022.Arrangements are pending at Mountain View-Colonial Dewitt, 1551 The Dalles Military Rd, Walla Walla. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Walla Walla Jerry Leroy Hiner Rd Arrangement Pend Read more: Elizabeth Mary Herman Mar 29, 2022 Edmund R. Gienger Mar 27, 2022 +2 James Duane April Mar 27, 2022 DON'T MISS FAQ: U-B Print Changes 39 Under 39 COVID-19 Coverage Mental Health Coverage See our eEditions eEdition Walla Walla Lifestyles Magazine Walla Walla Visitor's Guide 2021 Best of the Best Winners LATEST CLASSIFIEDS Ads 1 Free: last change, organ w/2 k Merchandise 2 Duke Draper Top Shelf Valor Ads 3 Free: Professional Honey Bee s Service 4 Absolute Construction Remodel ALL CLASSIFIEDS