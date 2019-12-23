Jerry Donald Podoll Dec 23, 2019 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jerry Donald Podoll Oct. 10, 1941 — Dec. 22, 2019 WALLA WALLA - Jerry Donald Podoll, 78, died December 22, 2019, at his home.Arrangements are pending at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder St., Walla Walla. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jerry Donald Podoll Walla Walla Arrangement Funeral Home Pend Featured Events Christmas Eve Service Tuesday, December 24th, 2019 @ 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm Trinity Baptist Church Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Mission Church warmly invites you to join us in celebrating the birth of our Savior Jesus on… Read more Click here to post or promote your event Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Updates Sign up to this list to receive updates on breaking stories such as emergency road closures, major local news, local weather alerts and the like. Today's headlines from the Union-Bulletin Sign up for this list to receive our top news, sports, opinions and features headlines by email. Emails arrive around 1 p.m. Monday through Friday and early Sunday. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists