Jerry Charles Tonne
July 31, 1948 — September 19, 2021
Jerry Charles Tonne, youngest child of Albert Edward and Rae Reeves Tonne, was born on July 31, 1948, at the St. Claire Hospital in Fort Benton, Montana.
Jerry passed away on Sept. 19, 2021, age 73, at his home after a five-year battle with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.
He was raised on the family ranch, north of Geraldine, MT in an area called Eagle Butte.
Jerry was the last student to graduate from 8th grade at the North Eagle Butte School, a one-room, K-8 grade school a mile from their home; the school consolidated with Geraldine the next year. He graduated from Geraldine High School in 1966 and the University of Montana in 1970.
Jerry and his brother, Wayne, purchased and operated the family ranch as Tonne Polled Hereford Ranch. They incorporated many grass renovations, grazing, water development, and conservation practices on the ranch which were later used by the Bureau of Land Management as a model for other ranchers to follow. The ranch and cattle were sold in 1982. Jerry was very active in the Polled Hereford industry, showing and selling breeding stock throughout the United States and Canada. Jerry volunteered many hours to support the local communities and youth in the areas he lived. Jerry was a member of the American Polled Hereford Association, American Hereford Association, Montana Polled Hereford Association, Central Montana Hereford Association, Montana Stockgrowers Association, Chouteau County Livestock Protective Association, and the Bureau of Land Management Grazing Advisory Board for south-central and eastern Montana.
Jerry married Susan Holzheimer in 1974. They had two children, Lisa Megan in 1976 and Brett Jerry in 1980. They divorced in 1984.
Jerry moved to Fort Shaw, Montana in 1982. While there he worked for Russ and Barb Pepper at the Treasure Bull Test Center and was foreman at the HSD Feedlot in Vaughn.
In 1992, Jerry moved to Waitsburg, to work for the McGregor Company and later worked for various other businesses. Shortly after arriving he met his wife, Karen Peters. They married in 2002. Jerry and Karen purchased Colville Springs along with acreage and a home north of Prescott in 2002. They and their animals have lived there ever since.
Jerry was preceded in death by his father in 1966; mother in 2003; sister, Rita in 1989; and brother, Willard in 2019. He is survived by his wife, Karen, at home; sister-in-law, Nancy Tonne of Stanford, MT; brothers, Charles (Glenda) of Geraldine, MT, Wayne of Vaughn, MT; daughter, Lisa (Tucker) Tuss of Great Falls, MT; and son, Brett (Jill) of Ephrata, WA; grandchildren, Teagan Tuss, Carter Tuss, Cora Rose Tonne, and Owen Maxwell Tonne; step-daughter, Erica Peters-Grende (Stacey) of Waitsburg; step-grandchildren, Brad (Abby) Grende and Kasmira Ann Pennington (Thomas); and six great-grands, Jace, Cash, Myles, Gannon, Gemma and Anastasia.
