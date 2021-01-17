Jerry Charles (Potter) Erdman Sr.
— December 28, 2020
Jerry Charles (Potter) Erdman Sr., passed away peacefully after complications of open heart surgery on December 28, 2020, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane, WA.
Jerry was born in Los Angeles, CA and moved to Washington State at a very young age. Jerry graduated from Walla Walla High School in 1961 and attended Columbia Basin College in Tri-Cities. He married Linda Lee Schille in 1967, and together they had two sons, Jerry Jr. and Bradley Allen. Later came along three grandchildren whom he was very proud of, Cody Allen Erdman, Kaylee Marie Erdman and Olivia Michelle Jones.
Jerry was a very loving husband, father and grandfather. He loved sailing and was a member of the Walla Walla Yacht Club for 35 years and was a board member of several of those. He was also a board member of the Children’s Home Society. His love was for the San Juan Islands. As grandchildren came along they found their family cabin in the Blue Mountains where their grandchildren grew up loving snowmobiling and skiing. He retired from St. Mary’s Hospital after 35 years as Patient Account Supervisor.
Jerry leaves behind his wife Linda of 54 years, his sons, grandchildren, Brad and Laura Potter of Tri-Cities and the rest of the Schille and Potter family. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Del and Evelyn Potter; step-father, John Erdman; two step-brothers, and one step-sister; special aunt and uncle, Bud and Barbra Potter; and special cousin, Gary Potter.
A celebration of life will be determined at a later date. Anyone wishing to make a donation can do so to the Children’s Home Society.