Jerome “Jerry” Harrigan
July 4, 1922 — July 3, 2019
On July 3, 2019, one day short of his 97th birthday, Jerome Harrigan died peacefully in Caldwell, Idaho.
Jerry was born in 1922, in San Francisco, California. He was the eldest child of Frank and Alma Harrigan. The family relocated to Seattle, Washington where Jerry attended Seattle Preparatory School and later graduated from the University of Washington with a degree of Forestry. In 1942 Jerome was drafted into the Army and served in the Aleutian Islands during World War II.
While training at Fort Monroe, Virginia, he married Dorothy Frances Wiles on June 12, 1943, at a Virginia Beach chapel. He met Dorothy, a nursing graduate, while in Seattle. Together they enjoyed a 67-year marriage until Dorothy’s death from Alzheimer’s disease in 2010. In 1956 Jerome began his career with the Army Corp of Engineers during the hydro electric dam expansion. Eventually the family moved to Walla Walla and they raised four sons in a home they built near Tieten Park in 1960.
Jerry loved the natural resources of the Pacific Northwest and working outside, camping, hiking and skiing on many trips to various locations in the Northwest and California. In 1947 Jerry successfully climbed Mt. Rainier with a group of friends. After both Jerry and Dorothy retired in 1980, they traveled extensively throughout the United States and internationally as well. They enjoyed bird watching, visiting friends and their growing family, and fine dining. Family gatherings were held frequently with many memorable get-togethers at the family home.
Jerome was a voracious reader most of his life until macular degeneration prohibited his pastime. He then became a fan of audio books and spent many hours listening to books. Jerome will be remembered for his fierce spirit of independence and his strong proclamations around the dinner table, and elsewhere, on a variety of interesting topics. His hugs were always enormous.
Jerry spent the last six months of his life in an assisted living facility in Caldwell, Idaho, near his son Brian and Brian’s family. He enjoyed and appreciated their company.
Jerry is preceded in death by his brothers, Ted and David; and his sister, Maryle. Surviving Jerry are his four sons, Sean (Kathy Wittau) of Spokane, Brian of Boise, Patrick (Marietta) of Guemes Island, Washington and Craig Harrigan of Vancouver, Washington; along with nine grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.
A rosary will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 29, at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, followed by a Mass at St. Patrick Catholic Church on Tuesday, July 30 at 10 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in Jerome’s name through Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 West Alder St., Walla Walla, WA., 99362.