Jeraline “Gerry” Belle Follett
July 12, 1928 — September 14, 2019
Jeraline “Gerry” Belle Follett, 91, of La Grande passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Wildflower Lodge in La Grande, with family by her side.
A Funeral Service will be held at Loveland Funeral Chapel on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 1 p.m.
Gerry was born on July 12, 1928, in La Grande, Oregon to Lloyd and Lillian (Grove) Kilborn. She resided in College Place, La Grande, OR and Elgin, OR. She attended Riveria Elementary and graduated from La Grande High School. She was married to Richard L. “Dick” Parsons and they later divorced. She then married George Follett.
Gerry worked as a telephone operator, bank teller, and housewife. She was a member of Pythian Sisters. She enjoyed sewing, ceramics, shopping, RVing, preparing large family dinners and flower gardening.
Gerry is survived by her sons, Ron (Janice) Parsons of Elgin, OR and Lennie (Shawn) Parsons of Gold Bar, WA; step-sons, Boyd (Sheree) Follett of Elgin, OR, Lyle (Heidi) Follett of Elgin, OR, and Brett (Shannon) Follett of Spokane, WA; first husband, Dick Parsons; five grandchildren and nine step-grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and 12 step great-grandchildren; nine nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Lillian Kilborn; husband, George Follett; sister, La Fern Kilborn (Hardy); step-son, Mark Follett; great-grandson, Jason Palmer; and great step-granddaughter, Emma Shafer.
