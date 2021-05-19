Jerald Reed Cronk
August 8, 1943 — May 11, 2021
Jerald “Jerry” Reed Cronk, 77, of Milton-Freewater, died at St. Mary Regional Medical Center, Walla Walla, May 11, 2021, with his wife of nearly 50 years close by his side. Private graveside service and burial will be at Mt. Hope Cemetery in College Place; Pastor Mike Barnett of Walla Walla City Church will officiate. Memorial contributions may be made to City Church Community Services, 2133 Howard St., Walla Walla, WA 99362.
Jerry Cronk was born August 8, 1943, in Emporia, Kansas, the first of three children of Pastor Ramon Reed Cronk and Lela Mabel Thompson Cronk. At the time of his birth, his parents were in Kansas conducting an evangelistic series.
When Jerry was 2 years old, his parents accepted a call to be missionaries in Brazil. A year later, his brother Ron was born there. They lived in Brazil for 5 years, and even though he was very young, Jerry had many fond memories of living there and playing with his brother and the native kids.
Jerry grew up in several other places, too, due to his father’s ministry, but his best childhood memories were in Twin Falls, Idaho. His sister Ronda was born when Jerry was 11 years old. Later, when his parents made their final move to pastor the church in Albany, OR, Jerry attended Milo Adventist Academy. He went on to attend Walla Walla College (now University) in College Place, and after his third year, he was was drafted into the military. He served in the U.S. Army for two years as a medic, and spent a year in the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany, attending injured vets from the Vietnam war. Following his service in Germany, he was given an honorable discharge and went back to school to finish his B.S. Degree. He graduated from Linn-Benton Community College, then went on to study and graduate with a degree in Physical Therapy from Loma Linda University in Loma Linda, CA.
Jerry met his wife, Judi Wiss, in Portland, OR, where he was working for the summer in Physical Therapy at the old Portland Adventist Hospital. He had rented an upstairs one-room apartment from her parents. Jerry and Judi became very good buddies during that summer. After he returned to his final year at Loma Linda, and she went to Walla Walla College, they corresponded regularly and he visited her on spring break and the holidays. Following his graduation from LLU, they still kept in touch and the friendship turned into love. They were married December 4, 1971, in the presence of family and friends at the Wiss family home in Portland, OR.
Jerry’s first job as a licensed Physical Therapist was at St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton, OR. They lived there for 2 years and then Jerry was offered a job at Walla Walla General Hospital by a LLU classmate. He worked there for 10 years, eventually rising to director of the PT Department.
During the years in Walla Walla, two children from close Wiss family friends, and later Jerry’s niece, needed a home, so Jerry and Judi took them all to raise. They attended City Church, where Jerry and Judi worked in the Earliteen Department for 10 years. They lived in Walla Walla until 1984, when a friend sent Jerry a newspaper clipping of a job opening at Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo, CA. Jerry was offered the job and the family moved to the Central California Coast enjoying the beautiful beaches, and the mild weather. He worked there for 6 years, again rising to director of the PT Department. They had planned to move all their aging parents to the milder weather at the Central Coast, but the cost of living suddenly skyrocketed due to the building of a nuclear power plant and the great need for housing in the area. The plan of moving the folks was no longer feasible.
After much prayer and deliberation, it was decided to move back to the Walla Walla area where Jerry was offered a position by a former colleague who worked at St. Mary Regional Medical Center. Jerry didn’t want to do any more administrative work, and desired to only work with patients. When they moved back, they returned to their home church, and again worked in the Earliteen Department. Jerry was at St. Mary’s for 21 years until his retirement in August 2011. He loved working there and often said that out of his 40 years in Physical Therapy, those were his happiest working years. We often ran into former patients and family members of former patients, who said that Jerry was a wonderful therapist and they so appreciated his gentle touch.
Jerry Cronk was a gentle, kind, loving, and faithful Christian man. He loved the Lord, and loved his family, and they dearly loved him. He worked all those years, and put all three kids through Christian School, and never once complained about the cost. He loved them like his own and took them into his heart.
Jerry went to his rest in a place where he was much loved. During the 4 days he was in the hospital, some of his former co-workers, and a PT student he had mentored, shared how much they appreciated knowing him.
After hearing of his death, several former Earliteens wrote how much they loved him and that he had a great impact on their lives. We are all looking forward to the Resurrection where we will be reunited with this wonderful man.
Surviving is his wife at home; a daughter and son-in-law, Becky and Brad Elliott of Sherwood, OR; a son and daughter-in-law, Erik and Rachel Peterson of Oakdale, CA; six grandchildren, Amanda Elliott, Justin, Linzy, Mia, Myles, and Hollis Peterson; his brother, Ron Cronk and wife Pam, of Highland, CA. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Ronda Cronk McCracken.