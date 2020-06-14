Jennifer Mitchell Richardson
August 14, 1968 — June 7, 2020
Jennifer Mitchell Richardson, born August 14, 1968, in Spokane, passed away June 7, 2020, in Spokane, WA. She loved her family more than anything, especially her grandchildren. She loved people and never knew a stranger. She was so energetic and was eager to help anyone who needed it. People loved her. She enjoyed drama and won an acting scholarship to Walla Walla Community College. She enjoyed cooking and social gatherings. She was always the life of the party.
Jennifer attended Walla Walla High School, Walla Walla Community College and the Amazing Grace Church of the Nazarene. She was a member of Destiny Empowerment Church.
She is survived by her husband, William Richardson at the home; daughter, Melissa (Tim) Parlor; brother, Clarence Forech, Jr.; sister, Diane Durham; parents, Fred Mitchell and Marcia Mitchell; and family members, Alexandria Botelho, Nathan Trout, Mary Gutierrez, Bill Richardson, Jr., Jennifer Richardson, Christine Richardson, Taylor Richardson, Alexis Richardson, Kiara Wilhelm; and 12 grandchildren.
Jennifer was preceded in death by her sister, Katherine Mitchell; grandparents, Fred and Berniece Mitchell; and mother-in-law, Georgellen Richardson.