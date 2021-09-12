Jennie R. Deccio
November 21, 1930— September 5, 2021
Our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Jennie Rose Deccio, 90, passed away September 5, 2021, at home.
Jennie was born November 21, 1930, in Walla Walla to Julia (Arcuri) Maiuri and Aniello Maiuri. She grew up on the family farm, working in the fields at a young age. She attended College Place Public School and St. Patrick High School.
On April 25, 1948, Jennie married Frank R. Deccio at St. Francis Catholic Church. She worked at the College Place School district for 30 years as their cook making breakfast and lunches from scratch until her retirement in 1992. She had a special bond with the College Place Public Schools even after retirement. She subbed for the next 18 years when they needed her and continued to volunteer after that. Jennie was one of two people that named the previous Meadow Brook School in College Place and was honored to do the ribbon cutting of the new College Place High School. Jennie also volunteered at St. Vincent De Paul for many years making quilts and blankets for those in need. In 2008 she received the Presidents Volunteer Service Award for making a difference through volunteer service.
Jennie and Frank celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary while in Italy in 1998. Jennie’s priority was her family. She loved visiting with family and friends, doing things for others and supporting her grandchildren in sporting events. She was always there when you needed her, always willing to do anything for anyone at any time. She was devoted to family and friends, and strong in believing that God was a part of her life and lived each day to the fullest, believing… with a smile and full of faith.
She was a true Italian cook. You never went hungry when visiting at her home, for there was always plenty to eat. She loved family gatherings, friends stopping by, cooking, gardening, and reading. She had endless energy up until her recent unexpected illness.
She was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church, and the Italian Heritage Association.
Survivors include her daughter, Pamela Deccio; five grandchildren, Gina Bouvier (Devon), Jamie Eggers-Irlbeck (Chris), Nick Deccio (Adelina), Benjamin Deccio, and Michael Deccio; two great-grandchildren, Kane, and Tyndall Bouvier. Jennie was preceded in death by her parents, Julia and Aniello Maiuri; a son, Gary Deccio; husband Frank; one sister, Grace Hodge; and three brothers, Joe, Emilio, and Charles Maiuri.
The world and our lives are not as bright without her presence. We will miss her immensely. What a wide embrace she had. We still feel it.
Viewing and visitation will be held Thursday, September 16, 2021, from 4:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m. at the Herring Funeral home. Rosary and mass will be celebrated Friday, September 17, 2021, at St. Francis Catholic Church. Rosary will be at 9:30 a.m. and mass following at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Mary’s Cancer center, St Vincent De Paul, Saint Francis Catholic Church, or a charity of choice through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder, Walla Walla, WA 99362.
