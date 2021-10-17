Jennie Mae Parsons
August 22, 1925 — September 25, 2021
Jennie Mae Parsons was born Aug. 22, 1925, in Floodwood, Minnesota. She was the only child of August and Jenny Mattila, who were 2nd generation Finns and proud Americans. Mae preferred to be called “Mae” Parsons rather than “Jennie Mae”, to avoid being confused with her mom. When she graduated from high school in Floodwood in 1943, her parents moved to Walla Walla where they purchased a motel on the current-day site of Shari’s Restaurant on 10th Street.
Mae’s parents relocated to Walla Walla, just as the WWII began for Americans and her father, a machinist, had been hired for a position in war work here. The town was booming and filled with soldiers and support personnel at the base waiting to be shipped out. Mae was immediately employed by Pacific Supply Co-operative, where she worked for about four years. She later worked for several banks in Walla Walla finally retiring from Seattle First National Bank where she was executive secretary for six bank officers, winning the first local annual Best Secretary award during that time. Mae loved all of her jobs and always exceeded what was expected of her. She loved people, had a great sense of humor and always loved having her old customers recognize her and visit after she retired.
Mae married her beloved husband, Lester (Les) Parsons on June 14, 1947. They were married for 63 happy years until Les passed away in 2010, losing his battle with Parkinson’s. Mae was a great Walla Walla booster; she loved the warm weather and every new thing that showed how the town was progressing. She and Les were enthusiastic rodeo fans and never missed a Fair or balloon festival. Mae had many friends, but her very best friend was always her mother. After Mae retired, Mae, Jennie and Les took many trips together and had wonderful times.
Mae was a professionally trained singer and pianist, playing and singing at many venues in Minnesota and afterwards in Walla Walla. At age 8, she was a member of a 500- voice choir, and in high school she performed on the radio and in other venues with her best friend, a pianist who went on to perform professionally. Mae and her mom were active in the choir at Emmanuel Lutheran Church for close to 40 years. They always spoke highly of their commitment to the church and to the choir. In later years, she loved her activities and friends in the Emmanuel quilting group.
Mae’s years at Park Plaza after Les’s death were very happy ones and we deeply appreciate the care and love shown her by staff. She loved her friends there and was always the first one to welcome new people with a kind smile and helpful tips on settling in. She was an avid (avid!) reader and was a devoted caretaker of the libraries on both floors, enthusiastically suggesting good books to fellow residents and never missing a day keeping things organized there. She also loved animals and supported many animal causes. And she spoiled the other residents’ pets with treats and pats whenever she could get away with it!
Mae is survived locally by her first cousin, Lyle Wirtanen (Frances); second cousins are scattered in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, Minnesota, North Dakota and California. Mae is greatly missed by all who had the good fortune to know her.
A celebration of Mae’s life will take place at 11:00 a.m. on November 10, 2021, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church.