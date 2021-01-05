Jennie “Jenni” Lee Hodgen
January 31, 1959 — December 25, 2020
Jenni, loving mother, grandmother (Nana), sister, aunt, niece, and cousin, passed on to her peaceful home on December 25, 2020.
Jenni was born on January 31, 1959, to Forrest (Jack) and Clara Hodgen in Walla Walla, WA. She lived and grew up in Umapine, OR until graduating from high school in 1977. She met and married Mark Edinger in 1979 and had 2 children, Aaron and Alexia. They worked in construction in Milton-Freewater and Spokane. Jenni later met and married Tim Grimes, and they had a daughter Shayla in 2000.
She was a very hard worker and dedicated employee, whether working in retail or construction. Work and family gave opportunities to live in Arizona, Maryland, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. She last worked at Home Depot in College Place, WA for 9 years.
Jenni is known for her creative and artistic talents, from painting, crafts, decorating, remodeling, construction, and just about anything she set her mind to! She always made time to help others with their home improvement projects. She had a real talent with home decorating and each home she lived in was a new canvas. Jenni followed the latest fashions growing up and always looked her best. She loved music, from country to rock, and dancing.
She had an outgoing and friendly personality that attracted people to her. She spent several years lovingly and selflessly caring for her mother Clara and Granddaughter Braelyn. She loved her family and time spent with them. Jenni was one of a kind and she will be missed by many.
Jenni is survived by her three children, Aaron Edinger, Alexia Edinger (Lonnie Alamond), and Shayla Grimes; four grandchildren, Faith, Savanah, Greyson, and Braelyn; siblings, Sarah Hoskins, Patricia (Craig) Carlson, Ronald (Faye) Hodgen, Cheryl Bluhm; Sister-in-Law, Diane Hodgen; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Forrest and Clara Hodgen; and her brothers, LeRoy Hodgen, and Raymond Hodgen.
Plans for a graveside service and Celebration of Life will be held in the Spring of 2021.