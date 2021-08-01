Jeffrey “Kong” Shields
July 1, 1958 — June 19, 2021
Dear Son, Brother, Loved One..
You were a gift from God, bringing such joy to your parents, Betty Beigh and Byron “Jerry” Shields when you came into the world July 1, 1958, in Walla Walla. Your high intelligence was evident as you learned to talk very early, loved big words, made up your own little chants and rhymes always using your hands to drum the beat. You knew every word of every verse of every song we sang from early on. You started writing beautiful poetry at a young age. It flowed out of you. You loved being a big brother and had a deep love for your family. With family and friends you enjoyed ski trips, fishing excursions, and a lifetime of hot air ballooning.
Your adult life has been adventurous; with the variety you so loved. In your primary job as tour manager you worked for artists and groups including Jerry Joseph, Little Women, The Decemberists, David Lindley, and in later years Grammy winners Mavis Staples and Taj Mahal. As you toured the world, you had the opportunity to work with, form friendships with, and give balloon rides to numerous well known artists in the music industry.
In the world of hot air ballooning you have worn many hats over the course of your career: balloon sales for Raven and Lindstrand Balloons, balloon repair in the northwest and beyond, conducting safety seminars, instructing new pilots, and giving the thrill of a balloon ride to thousands all over the world. You flew in all 50 states and in over 30 countries. Whenever you could, you took on your favorite role within the ballooning community as a mentor to young people, encouraging their interest in the sport of ballooning and often being an influence in other areas of their lives as well. You wanted them to feel that same joy that came to you when you saw your first balloon launch from Whitman College at age 14, followed it on your bicycle, and when it landed got involved as a crew member. You wanted young balloonists to have a strong mentor as you did in Bill Lloyd and Nat Vale as they introduced ballooning to the Walla Walla Valley. You participated in the first Walla Walla Balloon Stampede and were involved almost every year thereafter. With safety always at the forefront, you developed a method of instruction that gave your student pilots confidence builders along the way and small steps that you knew ensured safe flights. In 2019 you received the Ed Yost Master Pilot Award from the Balloon Federation of America awarded to pilots who demonstrate professionalism, skill, and aviation expertise by maintaining safe operations for 40 or more consecutive years.
You traveled the world through music and ballooning. You were a problem solver in your work and in life, always wanting to make things better for other people. You were deeply loved by so many for so many reasons: your happy spirit, your kindness, your helpfulness, your knowledge, your big teddy bear hugs, your “people magnet” personality, your gentle giant approach, your wonderfully big, hearty laugh, your quick wit, and your big, warm, loving heart just to name a few. These qualities and so many others have been echoed in the messages from multitudes of sorrowful people, many of whom also added, “He was my best friend.” There are so many who are missing you, but none can miss you or love you more than we, your family. Fly high, Kong! You are loved!
Love Mom, Scott, and Brenda
Jeff was preceded in death by his father, Byron “Jerry” Shields; special father figure, Dean Angel; his nephew, Daniel Shields; his grandparents, aunt, and uncle. He is survived by his mother, Betty Beigh Lodmell; his stepfather, Dean Lodmell of Walla Walla; his brother and sister-in-law, Scott and Richelle Shields of Ferndale; his sister, Brenda Shields of Walla Walla; nephews, David Shields and Chase Shields (Ruby); niece, Marissa Read (Fraser); uncle, Jack Shields (Merril Lynn Taylor).
His family, the music community, and the ballooning community will plan tributes and celebrations of life to be announced later.