Jeffrey Kirk Schneider
— April 9, 2020
Jeff Schneider, son of Lowell and Ginny Schneider, of Walla Walla, died in the emergency room of Providence St. Mary Medical Center, Thursday morning, April 9, 2020, of cardio respiratory failure. He was 45.
Jeff attended Berney, Prospect Point, Garrison and Wa-Hi where he graduated with the class of 1993. Jeff showed an early aptitude for music and by junior high could play several instruments. He was a member of the Wa-Hi marching band that was invited to Orlando, Florida in 1993 to march and record music at Disney World. During Baccalaureate in 1993 in Cordiner Hall, Jeff performed his compositions for his classmates. After high school Jeff attended Whitman College and Walla Walla Community College. He played piano at the Presbyterian Church where his family have been active members for forty years. He both wrote music and collaborated on his keyboards with musician friends, creating (but never releasing) an album Liquid Mercury. His most memorable composition which won a WA State Reflections award was for “When Dreams Run Wild” on piano. His enjoyment of and creativity in music lasted throughout his life. Jeff’s improvisational gift on piano has touched and lightened the hearts of friends and family for many years, and is deeply missed.
An important part of Jeff’s teen years was his enthusiastic participation in the church youth group which was a nurturing Christian fellowship for him. During this time he traveled on mission trips with the group to California, Oklahoma, Mexico and Canada. Jeff and his father had a special relationship as they enjoyed the outdoors together. Adventures included skiing, hiking, hunting, fishing, camping and boating. Many special times with family and friends were spent at the family log cabin on Lake Slocan in British Columbia.
Another early interest of Jeff’s which he later followed professionally was computer technology. At Wa-Hi, he worked in the Tech Lab, and when attending Walla Walla Community College, he worked/volunteered in the Computer Lab tutoring other students. For a time he was employed in Customer Service at Sykes in Milton Freewater. In 2009 he joined the IT staff at Baker Boyer Bank and was recognized with his 10 Year Pin for employment with them in 2019. For many years Jeff was a dedicated employee doing the bank’s night processing to assure that banking operations could begin for customers the next day. Considered as one of the bank’s essential personnel for getting through Covid 19, he was selected early on to work from home for Baker Boyer.
Jeff was an avid reader of everything and knew something about everything (or could convince you that he did). His closest friends fondly remember “random conversations for lengthy periods of time until the sun came up.” Jeff’s fortes were pop culture, movie dialogue, science and literature. One of Jeff’s delights was to cruise by his friends’ homes and pick them up in his Dad’s convertible. Then they’d rumble to Mr. Ed’s where Jeff would order the Garbage Omelette, and they would regale each other with arcane trivia. While he believed in getting things done with minimum effort, he had a stubborn and determined attitude to accomplish a task when a vital problem needed solving. While Jeff was non-intrusive in general, and specifically calm in crisis, his humor showed itself often. A long-time co-worker and friend admitted fondly he would “never be able to ask a sarcastic question” as well as Jeff could.
In addition to his parents, Jeff is survived by his older brother, Dan Schneider and Dan’s young son Jacob of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; and by his younger sister, Courtney Mader and her family of Montana; as well as aunts, uncles and cousins in Washington, Colorado, Alabama, California, Alaska and Boston.
Those of us who love Jeff and miss him are comforted by the memories of his gentle, funny, sweet presence.
The family is planning a Celebration of Life for Jeff at some time in the future when friends and family can gather safely. Until then, as Jeff would say with a chuckle “Hakuna Matata.”...”everything’s all right”…
To honor Jeff’s interest in music, a music scholarship is established at Wa-Hi. Donations may be made to: Jeff Schneider Memorial Fund, Baker Boyer Bank, P.O. Box 1796, Wallla Walla, WA 99362; Or Walla Walla Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund, 325 S. 1st Ave. Walla Walla 99362; Or to honor his interest in technology, a technology scholarship is established with WWCC Foundation, donate in Jeff’s name to Walla Walla Community College Foundation, 500 Tausick Way, Walla Walla 99362 or securely on line @ www.foundation.wwcc.edu
In our hearts forever and missing you deeply.