Jeffery L. Gleaton
November 27, 1951 — December 6, 2020
Jeffery L. Gleaton passed away peacefully Sunday December 6, 2020. He was born November 27, 1951, to Paul and Louise Gleaton. He graduated from Walla Walla and joined the Coast Guard where his first station was an island in Alaska as a lighthouse tender. He was an avid Hunter and fishermen he loved the outdoors. Elk hunting every year in the Blues was a must. He had one son Daniel and was soon going to be a Grandpa. Jeff is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, and two sisters. God Bless him, he is now safe in the hands of the Lord.