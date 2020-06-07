Jeannette Alexine Lazzari
Feb. 15, 1924 — May 25, 2020
Jeannette left this life to join her beloved husband, Horace, on May 25, 2020. She missed her husband tremendously and looked forward to the day she could be reunited with him.
Jeannette was born in Portland, Oregon, and later moved with her family to Vancouver, Canada when she was six years old. It was there that she met Horace who would become the love of her life. After high school, she followed Horace to Walla Walla, where she attended Whitman College. Horace and Jeannette were married on October 17, 1949, and spent 68 wonderful years together prior to Horace’s passing on November 11, 2017.
Jeannette was an active member of the Walla Walla Symphony and served as it’s Executive Director from 1970 to 1977. Along with Horace, she rarely missed a performance. She was active in the Catholic Church, as well as the Catholic Schools.
Jeannette and Horace loved to travel and maintained a robust correspondence with friends, family, and fellow music lovers from around the world. She had an eye for quality and loved shopping at Walla Walla Clothing Company and the jewelry stores on Main Street in Walla Walla.
Jeannette and Horace were never blessed with children, and she had no siblings. Her sole focus in life was her husband, Horace, whom she could often be overhead telling “I love you with all my heart!”
Viewing and visitation will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020, from 3-5:00 PM at the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W Alder St., Walla Walla. Graveside services will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020, at 10:00 AM at the Mountain View Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Walla Walla Symphony through the funeral home.