July 2, 1930 — November 23, 2021
Jeanne Louise Elder, passed away surrounded by her family at the age of 91. Even when she was fighting her cancer she was always on the go. Only in the last year did she have to slow down a little. She said, “I didn’t get sick until I was 90!” She is now with her Lord and Savior, safe and warm in his blessed care.
Jeanne was born in Condon, Oregon to W. Russell and Elsie (Boehrig) Winnett. The family moved to the Seattle area when Jeanne was young. She attended local schools and graduated from Renton High School in 1948. Through the years she attended many of their class reunions.
Jeanne met her future husband, David (Dave) L. Elder, on a blind date. They were married on June 30, 1950. They built a new home in Auburn, Washington where they resided until 1992. That same year they sold their home and moved to Walla Walla.
After Dave retired, they traveled extensively in their motor home, crisscrossing the United States and Canada. They saw many sights and met many wonderful people, making lots of new friends wherever they stayed.
When Dave passed away in 1997 Jeanne knew Walla Walla was her home. She loved her condo and remained living there, independently, until the last seventeen days of her life.
Jeanne loved bowling and played in leagues into her 80’s. She was a member of Unity Rebekah Lodge # 53 in Auburn, joining on November 21, 1960. She transferred to Narcissa Rebekah Lodge #2, Walla Walla, on May 15, 2012. In 2020 she was awarded a 60 Year Jewel from her Narcissa Rebekah Lodge sisters. She volunteered at Walla Walla Community Hospice, Walla Walla Senior Center and Pioneer United Methodist Church. She loved crocheting and created many blankets for friends, relatives and new babies. She crocheted many hats for students experiencing homelessness in Walla Walla Public Schools. She also made thousands of cookies and was ready to serve a plate of them anywhere they were needed.
Jeanne made friends wherever she was and has many, many friends in Walla Walla. She enjoyed going to movies, plays, and restaurants with these friends. She travelled extensively after Dave passed away visiting The British Isles, Australia and The Holy Land. She was a member of a local travel club who went on excursions to Branson, Missouri (one of her favorite places) and local jaunts to see Broadway shows and other sights. Hers was a life well lived.
Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Dave; and three sisters, Doris Stevenson, Lucille Duett and Karyl Terwillegar. She is survived by her two sons, Ross (Cynthia) Elder and Glen (Robin) Elder; three grandsons, Joe Elder, Mitchell (Erika) Elder and Bradley (Rachel) Elder; one great-granddaughter, Lilian Elder; two sisters, Sandra Page and Adrienne (Ed) Conroy; brother-in-law, Alfred “Skip” (Carla) Jones and numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by Roger Preas, her special friend, as she always called him. Roger asked her to be an usher at church with him and that led to a wonderful relationship for many years.
Memorial services will be held at 1:00PM on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at the Pioneer United Methodist Church, 209 E. Birch St, Walla Walla. Masks are required. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jeanne’s honor to Walla Walla Community Hospice or Pioneer United Methodist Church through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder St., Walla Walla, WA 99362.
We love you Mom and Gramma.
Gone but not forgotten. Always in our hearts.