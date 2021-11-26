Jeanne Elder Nov 26, 2021 11 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jeanne ElderJuly 2, 1930 — Nov. 24, 2021WALLA WALLA - Jeanne Elder, 91, died Nov. 24, 2021, at home.Arrangements are pending at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W Alder St, Walla Walla. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jeanne Elder Walla Walla Arrangement Funeral Home Pend Read more: Beatrice Leigh Groom Nov 24, 2021 +2 Lorelei Pierce Saxby Nov 24, 2021 Randy Claron Jensen Nov 24, 2021 Read more: Beatrice Leigh Groom Nov 24, 2021 +2 Lorelei Pierce Saxby Nov 24, 2021 Randy Claron Jensen Nov 24, 2021 DON'T MISS COVID-19 Coverage Walla Walla: Census 2020 See our eEditions eEdition Walla Walla Lifestyles Magazine Walla Walla Visitor's Guide 2021 Best of the Best Winners LATEST CLASSIFIEDS Tree One Man Tree Service Scott Office Space 4 room office space for rent: Sale Walla Walla Fairgrounds in the Sale 1 Huge Sale November 26th and 27th ALL CLASSIFIEDS