September 29, 1942 — November 27, 2021
On November 27, 2021, Jeanne Boschker passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by family, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Jeanne was born to Albert and Ann Jentzsch at the old General Hospital in Walla Walla. She attended Green Park Elementary, Pioneer Jr. High, and graduated from Wa-Hi in 1960.
She earned her BA in education at Pacific Lutheran University and began her teaching career in the Seattle area and California. She married John Boschker, a former classmate from Green Park, on July 24, 1971. They moved back to Walla Walla and lived here for 46 years raising their children, working, and into retirement. Jeanne touched many lives as a teacher at Trinity Lutheran Church, and then she joined the Walla Walla School District, where she eventually retired. Jeanne also served at Emmanuel Lutheran Church for many years as a Sunday School teacher and children’s choir leader. Jeanne was a faithful lifelong member of Emmanuel. She was also an avid animal lover and supported an abundance of animal groups. Many kitties were rescued by Jeanne and received loving homes.
Jeanne is survived by her husband; three daughters, Karen Boschker of Seattle, Kristie and Kate Boschker of Walla Walla; three granddaughters, Rachel, Miriam and Ellie of Walla Walla; and her brother, Albert Jentzsch Jr. (wife Jackie) of Snohomish; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and several aunts and uncles.
A memorial service for Jeanne is scheduled for Dec. 21, 2021, at 11:00 am at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Walla Walla following a private family burial. The service will be followed by a Smörgåsbord reception in recognition of Jeanne’s Scandinavian heritage.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Walla Walla Community Hospice, Blue Mountain Humane Society or Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Memorial contributions should be made thru Herring Groseclose Funeral Home.