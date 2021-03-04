Jeanette Smith Butherus
December 9, 1950 — February 22, 2021
After a long illness, our cherished Jeanette passed into paradise on February 22, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. Jeanette was born to Laurence and Fern Smith, Dec. 9, 1950, in Morenci, AZ. She joined older siblings, Larry and Diane, and they soon moved to South Dakota. Jeanette had a wonderful childhood there and was joined by younger sibling, Pam.
The family moved to Moses Lake, WA, when Jeanette was 14 and she later graduated from Moses Lake High School. Jeanette had many friends and was involved in numerous activities, including cheerleading and performing the lead in a school musical.
It was shortly after graduation that Jeanette met the love of her life, Bill Butherus. They were married August 18, 1970. They moved to Walla Walla, WA, where Bill taught Junior High science and coached wrestling for 12 years. The family had fun turning a 100-year-old barn into a family home. Jeanette decorated it beautifully, especially seasonally. During that time, they were blessed with five children: Jill, Melanie, Jennifer, Spencer and Brent. Their precious Jill passed after only nine days due to a heart defect.
The family moved to Bremerton, WA, in 1988. Bill continued to teach science and coach wrestling, and Jeanette started her own business in addition to raising her family. She created Little Tykes Preschool & Daycare for teachers’ children. She single-handedly ran this business for 21 years, never receiving a single complaint in all that time. Her passion and incredible love for little ones was always a hallmark of her spirit. Through her family, her work, and her church assignments, she touched the lives of countless children. But Jeanette’s greatest desire was to be a great mom, and she achieved that goal in remarkable ways.
Upon retirement, Bill and Jeanette continued in service to family, friends, and church until Jeanette’s illness prevailed. Jeanette was uniquely tender-hearted and kind. She will be missed beyond words by all who knew her, but especially by her family.
Jeanette was preceded in death by Henry and May Butherus, Laurence and Fern Smith, and Jill Butherus. She is survived by her devoted husband of 50 years, Bill; her loving children: Melanie Wight, Jennifer Georgeson (Matt), Spencer Butherus (Carlee), and Brent Butherus; and nine grandchildren.
Services for Jeanette will be held Saturday, March 6, at 1 p.m., at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2225 Perry Ave., Bremerton. All Covid protocols will be strictly observed. The service can also be accessed on the following link:
https://zoom.us/j/2654009393?pwd=WTJLME83K1JLQXZ0akcxd25RTk1BZz09
Meeting ID: 265 400 9393 Passcode: 3738 or Dial +1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma) Please see www.lewischapel.com for further information.