Jeanette Jaussaud Derry
June 18, 2021 — February 17, 1934
Jeanette Jaussaud Derry, passed away peacefully on June 18, 2021, after a graceful slide into Alzheimer’s Disease.
Born on February 17, 1934, in Walla Walla, Washington. Jeanette was the first of Andre and Lena Jaussaud’s two children. In her early years, Andre served as Superintendent of Parks and mom had the best yard a girl could ever want— Pioneer Park!
A graduate of Walla Walla high school Class of 1952, Jeanette was active in journalism and the rifle team. She attended WSU where she met and married Alfred Arbuthnot. They had three children as they zigzagged the country following his USAF career. When they divorced, Jeanette followed her dream and returned to college. She earned her BA from Florida International University in 1980 and there was no stopping her— she followed that with an MA from Colorado State University and a PhD from Oklahoma State University.
Dr. Jaussaud held professorships at University of Nevada and Utah State University. In 1996, she was selected to participate in a training and development program with the Ministry of Labor in Bangkok, Thailand. It was there she met and fell in love with James Derry (a fellow USU professor and, amazingly, a native of Colfax, WA.) James and Jeanette married in 2001 and returned to the Pacific Northwest with James’ young daughter Sarah. They made their home in Manchester, WA and made several trips to England, France, Italy, Thailand and Costa Rica.
Jeanette is survived by her husband, James; daughter, Lisa; son, Douglas; step-daughter, Sarah; grand-daughter, Nicole; great-granddaughter, Matilda; and brother, Leon. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Kristi; and her parents.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00AM on Friday, July 2, 2021, at the Mountain View Cemetery in Walla Walla with Rev. Steve Morris officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimers Foundation through Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder St., Walla Walla, WA 99362