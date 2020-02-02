Jean William Perrault
Oct. 9, 1924 — Jan. 2, 2020
Jean William (Bill) Perrault, 95, passed away on January 2, 2020, at the home of his daughter, in Walla Walla. Bill was born to Fred and Doris Perrault at their home in Toppenish, WA on October 9, 1924. The third of four children, he grew up and thrived in Toppenish, where he spent endless hours hunting and fishing with his brothers and friends on the Yakima River. During the Great Depression he worked alongside his parents picking fruit and was celebrated as the fastest picker in the family. Bill led his Top-Hi basketball team to the state tournament his senior year where he was named “play maker” of the tournament. The tiny Wildcats placed 5th among all the high schools in the state that year.
During WWII, even though he could have taken an agricultural deferment, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corp following his graduation from high school in 1943. Bill served proudly as a “Rocket Man” with the Second Marine Division in the battles of Saipan and Tinian in 1944 and Okinawa in 1945. He participated in some of the most brutal fighting in the War and seldom spoke of this period in his life.
After his discharge from the Marines, he returned home to the Yakima Valley. On a trip to Denver in early 1946 to watch his brother, Jack, play in the National AAU basketball tournament, he met the legendary coach “Red” Reese and was recruited to play football and run track for Eastern Washington State College. At Eastern, Bill met the love of his life and future wife, Barbara Gochnour, who was finishing her teaching degree. The two were married in August of 1948 and were together for 54 years until her passing.
Upon graduation from Eastern in 1950, Bill taught sixth grade in Toppenish and soon after moved to Walla Walla where he took a job teaching sixth grade and coaching at Paine School. In 1956, Bill joined the teaching staff of the brand new Garrison Junior High, where he spent the rest of his career teaching English, Social Studies, and Reading as well as coaching Football, Track, Basketball, Tennis and Volleyball.
Retiring in 1983, after 32 years in Walla Walla school system, he devoted his time to cultivating and sharing the abundance of his organic garden, honing his skill at intricate scroll saw work, and exploring gourd art. After Barbara’s death in 2002, Bill took great pride in being able to live in his own home and take care of himself. With the help and kindness of his family and his friend Diane Briggs, he was able to live independently until his final days.
Bill is survived by his brother, Fred Perrault; and his sons, Dean Perrault and Jean Perrault (Kimberly); daughters, M’Lisse Moerk (Charlie), Jennifer O’Connell (Duane), Jeri Lynn Wellington (Dexter), and Wendy Morgan (Lyle); as well as seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
A private family service will be held later this spring.