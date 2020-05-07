Jean McWilliams
Feb. 26, 1932 — May 6, 2020
WALLA WALLA - Jean McWilliams, 88, died May 6, 2020, at Providence St. Mary Medical Center.
Arrangements are pending at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W Alder St, Walla Walla.
Jean McWilliams
Feb. 26, 1932 — May 6, 2020
WALLA WALLA - Jean McWilliams, 88, died May 6, 2020, at Providence St. Mary Medical Center.
Arrangements are pending at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W Alder St, Walla Walla.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.