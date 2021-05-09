Jean Marie Hitchens
— April 24, 2021
Jean Marie Haddock Hitchens, 97, passed away peacefully with niece and family at her bedside on April 24, 2021.
Born in Connellsville, Pennsylvania, Jean lived the majority of her early years in Morgantown, West Virginia, graduating from high school in 1941. She then was selected to serve as a G-girl in Washington, D.C., during WWII as a legal secretary. After completing her BA in Education from West Liberty College in Wheeling, WV, she became a pioneer in the field of Special Education having the first autistic child entered into the Columbus Public School system. Retiring in 1987, Jean pursued long awaited interests such as antiquing, the Symphony, Opera, and traveling to Europe with her Book Club. Always up for new adventures, Jean, at 92, moved across the county to live with her niece and family in the west.
She is survived locally by her niece, Leslie LaCour; two grandnieces; one grandnephew; one great-grandniece; two great-grandnephews; cousins, Barbara Martin of Kearneysville, WV, Regis Rimlinger of Springboro, Ohio; and former spouse, Robert Hitchens of St. Petersburg, Florida. Jean was preceded in death and is now reunited with her parents, Charles William and Anna O’Haver Haddock; and sister, Betty Ellen McArdle.
Anyone who came into contact with Jean became better for it as she was passionate about detail. Her heart was full of compassion towards animals and the vulnerable.
No funeral services will be held. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to your local Humane Society or to the Walla Walla Community Hospice. Friends and family may share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com.