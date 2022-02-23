Jean M. Kelley Feb 23, 2022 49 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jean M. KelleyOct. 29, 1944 — Feb. 17, 2022MILTON FREEWATER - Jean Marion Kelley, 77, died Feb. 17, 2022, at home.Arrangements are pending at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S Main, Milton Freewater. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jean Marion Kelley Milton Freewater Arrangement Main Funeral Home Pend Read more: Bob Unck 1 hr ago Ruby Wren Feb 22, 2022 +2 Arlis Gene Martin Feb 20, 2022 DON'T MISS 39 Under 39 COVID-19 Coverage Mental Health Coverage See our eEditions eEdition Walla Walla Lifestyles Magazine Walla Walla Visitor's Guide 2021 Best of the Best Winners LATEST CLASSIFIEDS Real Estate 1 Primary Residential Mortgage, Agriculture 2 FEED CORN Ground or Whole, 1-t Ads 3 Lost: Small female Tortoise sh Autos 4 2001 Oldsmobile Bravda. 4wd, l ALL CLASSIFIEDS