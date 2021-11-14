Jean M. Accuntius
November 24, 1949 — October 19, 2020
Jean was born in Walla Walla, to parents Albert and Corina Accuntius. She attended St. Patrick’s Grade School and DeSales High School. Jean went onto college at the University of Washington where she obtained her major in nursing science. Jean devoted her life to serving others as a nurse. Jean helped setup a health care system in a rural area of Las Vegas, New Mexico. Jean worked at the Swedish Hospital for 10 years, Moses Lake Hospital, Virginia Mason in Seattle, Tacoma General Hospital to name a few and retired from Good Samaritan Hospital in 2016.
Jean is survived by her cat Bandit; sister-in-law, Sabine Accuntius of Georgetown, TX; niece, Theresa (Kent) Morrison of Spanaway, WA; nephew, Tom (Nikki) Smith of Pasco, WA; cousin, Francis (Dick) Accuntius-Stone of Portland, OR; cousin, Mary McHugh of Twisp, WA; cousin, Terry (LaVonne) Childers of Fairfield, MT; and dear friends Corrie and Monty Keltner, Tom and Ed Eggers. Jean is predeceased by her parents, Albert and Corina Accuntius; and brother, James Accuntius.
The family wishes to thank Rahel from the McMurray Adult Home and the doctors and staff at Chaplaincy Hospice for the compassion and care they gave Jean and our family during her stay with them.