Jean Elmira Coffey
October 7, 1920 — March 3, 2021
Jean Elmira Coffey, passed away on March 3, 2021, with her family by her side, at the River Park Assisted Living Home in Sheridan, Oregon.
She was 100 years old; she was born on Oct., 07, 1920 in Medical Spring, Baker, Oregon, to parents James F. and Francis Kennedy. Her parents were farmers and she spent most of her youth growing up on the farm.
Jean’s parents both passed away when she was 14, then she moved in with her older brother Vivian.
On May 3, 1939, she married Wallace Raymond Coffey, in Walla Walla, Washington. Later she was sealed to her husband Wallace and children in the Idaho Falls Temple.
She enjoyed traveling with their RV. Jean always enjoyed staying down on the Oregon Coast. Her other interests were her family, gardening, crocheting, working with beads. Jean would crochet many blankets and doilies for her extended family and made bead Christmas ornaments, she liked the bells the most and our families were given several of them and will be cherished by them now with memories of Jean. Jean Coffey worked hard on her Genealogy, the old fashion way by using a typewriter and typing in her entries.
Jean is survived by her daughters, Carol Murphy, Wilma Wise; and son, Daniel Tim Coffey, and his wife Sharon; as well as 17 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and nine great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wallace Raymond Coffey; and her baby son, Wallace Standfield Coffey,a nd by her son, Douglas Raymond Coffey and his wife Hazel Marie Coffey; brother, Westly Vivian Kennedy; and sisters, Ida Ruth Kennedy, Hazel May Kennedy, Vina Gertrude Kennedy, Lillie Fae Kennedy.
Funeral services were held at 11:00am on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Pike Rd, Yamhill.