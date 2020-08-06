Jean Elizabeth McWilliams
February 26, 1932 — May 6, 2020
On May 6, 2020, Jean Elizabeth McWilliams passed away unexpectedly at Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla. Jean was born February 26, 1932, in Davenport, Florida, moving to Milton Freewater, at age 12 with her family. Jean was the second oldest of five sisters, born to Ralph and Joanna Gibbs (preceding her in death). Her siblings are Marjorie (Gibbs) Jones, Walla Walla, Mary Ann (Gibbs) Ulbright, preceding her in death in 2018, Joanna (Gibbs) Burk, Milton-Freewater, and Carol (Gibbs) Adamson, Wenatchee, WA.
Jean spent her teenage years in Milton-Freewater where she graduated from McLoughlin Union High in 1950. She participated in many social activities to include varsity cheerleader for Mac-Hi. She was also crowned as one of Milton-Freewater’s Pea Festival Court princesses in 1950. She filled her life with friends and family.
On June 3, 1950, she married James Louis McWilliams from Palouse, WA. He preceded her in death in 2016. They met in the fruit and pea harvest canneries of the Milton-Freewater/Walla Walla Valley. Jean and Jim raised four children to include daughters, Deborah (McWilliams) Bacot, of Spokane, WA, Mary Jo (McWilliams) Fraser of Portland, OR, Sharilyn (McWilliams) (Don) Hanson of Walla Walla; and son, James Richard McWilliams (Claudette) of Eugene, OR. She was also the grandmother to nine grandchildren, to include Justin (in heaven), and six great-grandchildren.
Jean’s working career included the Milton-Freewater police department in the 1950s as a dispatcher moving to the City of Milton-Freewater as a bookkeeper in the Utilities Department. Jean was active in First Christian Church in Milton-Freewater, where she played a leadership role until her death. She was also active in the Pythian Sisters of Milton-Freewater. Jean became Oregon Grand Chief of the Supreme Temple of Pythian Sisters 1961-62, Past Grand Chief in 1969-70 and a supreme representative in 1978-79.
In the 1960s, Jim purchased the local Western Auto Store in Freewater where she was his chief assistant and bookkeeper until they retired moving to Haines City, Florida in 1987 where they lived and worked a good part of 15 years golfing and traveling. They then moved to Yuma, Arizona and back home to Walla Walla, in 2005.
After returning to Walla Walla, she involved herself in many activities to include golf, PEO, Bunco and spending time with friends and family. Most importantly, she was an avid supporter of the Oregon Ducks, attending games with son, Jim and watching them play on TV.
Any donations can be made in Jean’s memory to her “beloved church,” First Christian Church, 518 S. Main, Milton-Freewater, OR 97862.
A private family graveside service is planned for Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. A “Celebration of Life” service will be held for family and friends at the First Christian Church in Milton-Freewater, at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020.