Jean Bailey Aycock
July 16, 1926 — October 12, 2021
Jean Bailey Aycock left this life on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at age 95. She was born to Oscar and Tessie Bailey on July 16, 1926, near Colton, Washington. She grew up there on a farm and graduated from Colton High School when she was 16 years old.
She first met her future husband, Jack Aycock, in Pullman, Washington. He was there as part of his training in the Army Air Corps. They courted when they met again at the Walla Walla Air Base in 1945. When he received orders to take his military duties overseas, they married on the way to visit his family in Texas before his departure. Several years after his return from duty, they moved to the Walla Walla area, where they lived out the rest of their lives.
Jean started attending college when her daughter started high school. While she was going to school, she worked at various steam laundries to pay for her tuition. Jean graduated from Walla Walla College in 1964, where she earned a degree in History and Art with teaching credentials. She was a student teacher at Garrison Jr. High and then started working there after she graduated. Several years into her career, she began teaching special education classes and continued with that until she retired after 22 years. She loved those students
After retiring from teaching, she and her husband, Jack, spent their time traveling in their motorhome and camping at their property on Lewis Peak. She also planned and planted trees and flowers in her “Park” on the front acre of their property on Third Street. In addition, she enjoyed many hours of playing Scrabble with her sister, Helen, both at their homes and in the mountains at Lewis Peak.
During her lifetime, she was known as a daughter, sister, Mom, Grandma, and G.G. (for great-grandmother). She was also a great-great-grandmother. Students at Garrison Junior High School also knew her as Mrs. Aycock. All who knew her could add to the list of her attributes, such as smart, funny, caring, independent, and someone who always looked on the bright side of things. She loved her family and carried that through to her extended family with a Reunion that she planned every two years that brought her family together in ways that would not have happened otherwise.
When her husband, Jack, was taken over by Alzheimer’s, she took loving care of him until his death several years later. After his death, she lived near family and friends and gladly decorated her home with the dandelions picked by her great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Lois McClure; a brother, Ted Bailey; her husband, Jack Aycock; and a much-loved grandson, David Aycock. She is survived by and will be missed by her children: Donna Cummins (Al), Dan Aycock (Shirley) and Steve Aycock (Barbara); grandchildren: Karen Cook (Rick), Julie Cole (Greg), Aaron Cummins (Melissa), Patrick Cummins (Melissa), Colin Cummins (Katrina), Erin Aycock, Robert Aycock (Kyla), Megan Dahl (Matt Conwell), and Jackson Aycock (Kami). In addition, she leaves 20 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving her is her sister, Helen Henderson, from Touchet; and several cousins and nieces and nephews.
Jean Eleanor Bailey Aycock was much loved, and she will always remain in our hearts.
Friends and relatives are invited to a graveside memorial service at Mountain View Cemetery. The date and time will be announced soon.