Jayne C. Gentry
Sept. 10, 1937 — June 10, 2020
WALLA WALLA - Weston resident Jayne Claire Gentry, 82, died June 10, 2020, at Providence St. Mary Medical Center.
Arrangements are pending at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S Main, Milton Freewater.
