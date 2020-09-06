Jay Eldon Coon
July 25, 1928 — August 3, 2020
Jay Eldon Coon, 92, passed away August 3, 2020, at home surrounded by family. Jay was born to Afton and Vera Coon in Port Townsend, Washington on July 25,1928.
At age 6, his family moved to Sitka, Alaska where he grew up. Jay graduated high school from Auburn Adventist Academy. He joined the Army shortly thereafter, as a conscious objector, working as medical clerk. After his honorable discharge he returned to Alaska where he raised his family with his beloved wife Stella Beth. They pursued several successful career paths both in Sitka and Ketchikan.
Jay was devoted to his Seventh-day Adventist faith and family.
He is survived by his nine children: Jayne DiDario-Conley (Gene) Walla Walla, Susan Hunter (Michael) Lanai, Hawaii, Jay Afton Turner (Anna Lisa) Washougal, Washington, Dr. Douglas Coon Selah, Washington, Debbie Freeman (Harley) Loveland, Colorado, Sherilyn Johnson (Michael) Yakima, Washington, Jay Eldon Coon (Debbie) Auburn, Washington, Roger Coon (Stephanie) Bellingham, Washington, Ricci Coon (Elke)Puyallup, Washington.
He and Stella Beth were also blessed with 24 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
Jay was preceded in death by his wife, Stella Beth (Smith); parents, Afton and Vera Coon Sitka, Alaska; and brother, Dr. Duane Afton Coon, Petersburg, Alaska.
A Celebration of life will be held in Anacortes on September 26, 2020.