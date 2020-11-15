Jay Dixie Smith
October 24, 1933 — November 4, 2020
Jay Dixie Smith was born in Leesville, Louisiana, October 24, 1933, and died in Walla Walla, November 4, 2020.
Jay was raised in East Texas and graduated high school in 1950 in Burkeville, Texas. He entered North Texas State College, Denton, Texas at age 17 and graduated in 1954. After college, Jay taught school and supplemented his meager income by coaching in Lancaster, Texas, which was an avocation he enjoyed. After a couple of years of teaching, he joined his brother as an insurance adjuster, working in Texas and Oklahoma. In late 1968, Jay visited family in Alaska and stayed. He and his brother bought an insurance claims business in Anchorage where Jay continued in that business until 1983. By 1985 Jay and his family had moved to Walla Walla where he could enjoy golf and their school age children could attend DeSales Catholic School where Jay and Mary were active parents.
Jay married Billie Lou Sullivan in Texas, and they had two children Brad and Melissa. They later divorced. Jay met Katherine Mary Moran in Anchorage, and they were married in 1970; they had Alison and Ryan. Mary died in 1993. Sandra Goodall became Jay’s wife in 1998.
In addition to his family, Jay’s passion was golf. He enjoyed many rounds at Veterans Memorial and Walla Walla Country Club and especially loved tournament play with his best friend, Ronnie Smith. About 1999 Jay was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease which eventually kept Jay from playing his beloved game. Not long before his death he told Sandra he would like to go play nine holes. He never lost that desire.
Jay is survived by his wife, Sandra; his children, Brad and Melissa in Alaska, Alison McKinney and her sons, Brendan, Jayson and Trey, Walla Walla; son, Ryan and his girlfriend Kirsten Adamson, Scottsdale; brother, Reid and his wife Betty in Texas; two sisters, in Texas, Zenna Smith and Bobbie Sue Woodfen; sister, Louise Fenolio in Nevada. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters and a brother.
The family is grateful for the excellent care Jay received at Park Manor. Thank you to Ben, Zewditu and all their staff. You were never too busy to greet Jay and Sandra or respond to concerns. We are saddened by our loss of this wonderful guy, and feel fortunate for the care provided to Jay and the courtesy to the family. No services are planned.